From 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Thursday, May 14 at Winter Fire Hall in the Village of Winter, testing will be provided for those with COVID-19 like symptoms.

And the following day, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, May 15, testing will be held at Hayward Wesleyan Church in the City of Hayward.

People who are 5 years of age and older are eligible for testing if they have the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills without shaking, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting/nausea and headache.

The test is free and only available to Wisconsin residents, including residents of other Wisconsin counties.

The goal is to conduct 350 drive-up tests using nasal swabs at each site. 

Sawyer County Emergency Management Coordinator Patricia Sanchez said the COVID-19 test will be using a short nasal swab and test results should be available within 24 hours.

The Wisconsin National Guard will assist with the drive-up COVID-19 testing.

The Winter Fire Hall is located at 5116N Crawford Street.

Hayward Wesleyan Church is located at 10655 Nyman Avenue. 

