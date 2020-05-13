COVID-19 testing will be provided for those with COVID-19 like symptoms or those who are exposed to the public but without symptoms from 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Thursday, May 14 at Winter Fire Hall in the Village of Winter.
And the following day, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, May 15, COVID-19 testing will be held at Hayward Wesleyan Church in the City of Hayward.
The testing was originally being offered to those 5 years of age with symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills without shaking, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting/nausea and headache.
But now Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons has expanded the testing to those without symptoms, who are called asymptomatic.
Lyons is especially encouraging those who have exposure to the public through their work — including medical and retail store workers — to be tested even if they don’t have symptoms.
The test is free and only available to Wisconsin residents, including residents of other Wisconsin counties.
The goal is to conduct 350 drive-up tests using nasal swabs at each site.
Sawyer County Emergency Management Coordinator Patricia Sanchez said the COVID-19 test will be using a short nasal swab and test results should be available within 24 hours.
The Wisconsin National Guard will assist with the drive-up COVID-19 testing.
The Winter Fire Hall is located at 5116N Crawford Street.
Hayward Wesleyan Church is located at 10655 Nyman Avenue.
The testing will help public health officials understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area and prevent spreading.
