Sawyer County Public Officer Julia Lyons has a big smile to describe how the three county school districts — Hayward, LCO and Winter — are controlling the spread of COVID-19. But for how community members are failing to wear face coverings, comply with social distancing and follow-up on COVID-19 recommendations to control the pandemic, Lyons has a very big frown.
“We are letting our guard down,” she said about the community. “We are still inviting people over or we are inviting people into our home and even if we are outside, we are not socially distancing, and we don’t have our masks on.”
Her concern arises from the increase in positive cases being reported. It is a trend that will eventually impact the schools, she said.
As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, the total number of COVID-19 positives for the county rose by 39 cases from the previous Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 219 to 258.
It’s the highest-ever one-week rise tracked in Sawyer County and raises the level of concern to where it was when high-level community spread was occurring back in August. Back then new cases had been increasing by 34, 38 and 31 in consecutive weeks.
“We are doing really well with schools,” Lyons said. “We are doing a really good job with screening and making sure we don’t have sick students in the schools. We really have not had any issues related to COVID, not any that have caused us to close down the schools. That is really good. That is really positive.
“But we need our community to really help support us to keep the schools open. Because if we are spreading it a lot in the community, it will eventually impact the schools, so that’s my bigger concern.”
Lyons said schools are doing a good job by screening kids and sending those who are sick home. Social distance is being maintained, and classes are kept separate; if there is a student or teacher who tests positive, the spread will be contained to one class. Parents also have been supportive, including making sure their kids wear masks at school.
“The kids are wearing masks and the teachers are wearing the masks all day,” she said. “It’s not an issue.”
In “letting their guard down,” Lyons fears the public is no longer taking COVID-19 seriously and are not being as cautious as they should be.
“We are trying to do things they way we used to,” she said. “It’s hunting season and maybe we all come together as we have in the past at the hunting camp, and maybe we might all feel great the first day, but the issue we have is people get sick after the fact. They felt real fine when they were with others, but now people are sick. That’s where we are breaking down. People are going to the bars and hanging out for Packer games. That’s where you want to be careful and keep your distance so it isn’t being spread.”
Lyons is also hearing from some they are not concerned about COVID-19 because there has only been one death and just nine hospitalizations in the county. But there are many in the community who are very vulnerable to the disease, especially those over 60 who have other health risks.
“We are trying to protect that vulnerable population,” she said.
Another reason to be concerned about COVID-19, Lyons said, is nobody knows the long-term impact from the disease. Some immediate data suggest that even those who showed no symptoms or mild symptoms from COVID might later have cardiac issues.
She also reminds the public there are many unknowns about COVID, just as there were with diseases that are now better understood. As an example, at one time parents thought chicken pox was not a serious illness and even had chicken pox parties so all the neighborhood kids could get it at the same time and develop immunity. Now science has revealed those who had chicken pox as a youth can experience shingles, a painful rash, as an adult.
“People who have shingles would have preferred not to have had chicken pox so they wouldn’t have to deal with shingles when they are older,” she said. “It took us a while to link that chicken pox to the adult. We don’t know the long-term effects of COVID, and even mild cases might have long-term effects.”
The numbers
Of the 258 positives, 207 have recovered and 50 are active cases.
Contract tracers are monitoring 78 others, some of whom are in quarantine.
Since testing began in the county this spring, 4,768 have tested negative, and some have tested negative more than once.
Lyons was asked why Sawyer County doesn’t include a category some counties are using called “probable cases.”
She said those using “probable” are doing so because the test they are using identifies the protein of the coronavirus. That test is not as accurate as the test used in Sawyer County that identifies the RNA of the virus, a derivative of its DNA, she said.
“We have really good testing in our community and we don’t need the ‘probable’ category,” she said, because the test results return as either positive or negative.
