“I’m concerned about starting school four days a week with us being in critical mode, with the numbers we are at,” said Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
As of Tuesday morning, Lyons reported there have now been 116 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sawyer County. Fifty cases are active; 56 are recovered. Lyons has been voicing concern about the recent numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases — more than 80 in the last 30 days.
On Friday, Aug. 14 on Facebook, she said the county was “now seeing an explosion” of cases.
The number of new cases puts the county in the “critical” category of new cases per day per 100,000 population, a category that usually precedes shutting down.
All of the new cases, she said, are a result of community spread — people within the county spreading it to others.
“Our community members are exposing our community members,” she said.
Several of the new positive cases have resulted from family or community gatherings where people have been in close contact with others for long periods.
“Those situations are with people we know and we are letting our guard down,” she said. “We are with them longer in close contact and I think that is triggering this now. Our number of new cases really took off after the Fourth of July. We let our guard down. We were doing pretty good and it seemed like people were thinking, ‘We’re done,’ with precautions, and once it takes off, it’s harder to get control of it.”
She said another issue public health is having with contract tracing is that those who test positive have not been giving the names of everyone they might have exposed to the virus. She said some people are calling and asking why they have not been notified because they believe they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive.
Lyons said health privacy laws prevent her department from confirming who is positive, so when someone calls claiming to have been around a positive person, all she can do is call the positive person to request more information. All that calling back and forth, she said, is degrading the efficiency of contact tracing.
The upshot is that everyone who has had close contact with COVID-19 positive people are not being asked by public health to quarantine or be tested. Also those who should be in quarantine and not going to work don’t have a notice from the health department to take to their place of employment.
Lyons emphasized that in order to get a handle on the disease it is important for people to cooperate with her department.
Numbers growing
Along with the 116 positive cases, Lyons reports that 56 have recovered and hospitalizations remain at three. There are no known COVID-caused deaths in Sawyer County. In all, there have been 3,434 negative tests (some people have been tested more than once).
Her office is also following another 533 cases they believe have had close contact or exposure to someone who has tested positive.
Public Health also posted on Facebook a breakdown of county positives by age:
24.1 percent ages 10 to 19
15.7 percent ages 20 to 29
20.5 percent ages 30 to 39
The vast majority of positive cases are younger people. The next highest age category, 14.5 percent, is those between age 60 and 69, a group that is considered high risk because of their age.
On Monday, Aug. 17, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported two neighboring counties had more cases: Douglas, 225, and Baron, 328, but four other neighboring counties had many fewer cases: Ashland, 37; Bayfield, 30; Price, 30, Rusk, 23 and Washburn, 50.
In Sawyer County, the number of new positive cases, 38, from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18 resembled the number of new cases from the week before, 34, but for the prior three weeks, the numbers had been doubling and nearly tripling week after week:
Seven new cases from July 23 to July 28.
18 new cases from July 29 to Aug. 4.
34 new cases from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11.
Affected businesses
In an Aug. 17 email, Hayward Golf Club noted an employee of the grounds crew had tested positive for COVID-19 and had not been working for the previous 11 days. The email said all ground crew members had been tested and those who had worked with the positive worker had self-quarantined and were awaiting test results.
“Pro shop and Caddyshak staff are wearing masks while indoors, and we continue to ask that all members and guests do the same while inside the clubhouse,” read the email in part.
On Facebook, Red Schoolhouse Wines in Stone Lake noted it had closed on Wednesday, Aug. 12, because some of its employees had been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.
Over the weekend, Schoolhouse Wines said its staff had tested negative and also noted it had reached out to everyone who might have been at the business when confirmed positives were in the building.
