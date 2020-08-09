MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin confirmed six new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 996.
The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services show there were 1,165 newly reported cases on Saturday, a single-day high that brings the state's total to nearly 60,000.
About 16% of the cases are active.
A total of 1.04 million people have been tested for the coronavirus, including 13,162 reported Saturday.
The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state was 4,980 on Saturday, up 50 from Friday.
There were 311 people hospitalized on Saturday, including 96 in intensive care. Health officials reported another 152 people who were awaiting results of a coronavirus test also were hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.