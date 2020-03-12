No cases reported in Sawyer County … so far
To date, three people in Wisconsin have tested positive for novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
On Monday, March 9, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Pierce County Public Health Department announced a second person in Wisconsin had tested positive for COVID-19 who was exposed while traveling within the U.S., and that person is currently isolated at home.
Then on Tuesday, March 10, DHS reported a third person, who has also been exposed while traveling in the U.S., had tested positive and had self-quarantined.
“With a second confirmed case in our state, we continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness, said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “As guidance is evolving, it is important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information on COVID-19.
The first person with COVID-19 in Wisconsin was reported on Feb. 5. That person had been to Wuhan, China, the original source of the outbreak.
It was also announced on Monday, that the Osceola School District that borders Minnesota was closing Tuesday, March 10, after someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 visited the school on Saturday, March 7.
Those who might have been exposed to the virus have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days so as to not spread COVID-19 via direct contact with others. Some who may have low-grade symptoms are still able to spread the disease to those more susceptible.
On Friday, March 6, during a media briefing with DHS, Communication Disease Epidemiology Section Chief Traci DeSalvo encouraged Wisconsinites to consider slowly building at least a two week supply of non-perishable food and a month supply of medication and consider using paid sick leave if asked to self-isolate/quarantine.
DeSalvo said the two-week supply of foods and medication is a typical emergency planning recommendation the DHS offers for any potential emergency.
DeSalvo, along with other panel members: Andrea Palm, DHS Secretary-designee and Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of Communicable Disease Division at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, University of Wisconsin-Madison—all emphasized the risk from COVID-19 in Wisconsin is still low.
However, the number of reported positive case may soon rise as more clinical and commercial laboratories begin testing this week based on a request from a physician without DHS prior approval.
As of Friday, testing by a state lab in Madison and the health department lab in Milwaukee were all contingent on whether DHS determined the applicant met the criteria for testing, including having been in a country with a high rate of COVID-19 and showing symptoms and exposure to a person with symptoms.
Local health departments or DHS have to be notified when a test is requested.
Julia Lyons, public health officer for Sawyer County, said no one who has tested positive has shown up in the county based on a DHS electronic surveillance system she monitors, which also reports anyone returning from a Level 3 country with a high rate of positive COVID-19 cases.
Lyons is using the Sawyer County Public Health Facebook site to keep the public informed with links to CDC, DHS and the World Health Organization (WHO).
She also asked the public to consider the greater public health risk is not COVID-19 but seasonal influenza and she encourages people who haven’t gotten the flu shot to do so.
She added the low flu vaccination rate has contributed to the high number of flu cases this season.
“CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 34 million flu illnesses in the United States, with 350,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 deaths from the flu,” said Lyons.
As of Tuesday, March 10, the CDC reported 647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. with 25 deaths.
However, unlike influenza, there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 with estimates of up to a year and more before a vaccine will be available.
At the Friday briefing, DeSalvo said, if there is a confirmed case, such as at a school, the immediate protocol is not necessarily closing the building, but the response would be determined by how many persons were in “close contact,” within 6 feet, of the infected person to be considered a risk.
DeSalvo added the local public health officer does have authority to order a building closure, including a school, and even quarantine an individual, but she also noted that all individuals who have been tested have willingly cooperated with self-isolation.
Palm noted the recent passage of the COVID-19 bill by President Donald Trump would result in approximately $10 million to Wisconsin that will help ramp up the number of staff tracking the disease, lab testing, training and other preparations.
The Friday briefers were asked about a comment made Thursday, March 5, by Sawyer County Ambulance Director Nate Dunston at the Sawyer County Public Safety Meeting, who said his agency had an adequate supply of N-95 medical masks but that procurement of additional masks is difficult.
DeSalvo said the Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health is working with medical partners to assess needs of supplies, like medical masks, and added that partners might have to look at alternative suppliers.
Recommendations
All people who feel sick are encouraged to stay home, a recommendation for flu season as well as COVID-19.
And all are asked to cough and sneeze into a sleeve and wash their hands with soap and water. Again, the same recommendation for flu season.
And Lyons said it might be time to consider not shaking hands, a recommendation that was also made during the H1N1 scare.
“We stopped shaking hands to help reduce the spread of germs,” she said.
She also encourages using conference calls instead of in-person meetings, as a way to encourage those who are sick to stay home but still be involved at work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.