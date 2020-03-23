A Sawyer County Community COVID-19 Screening Hotline has been established and made available as of 9 a.m., Monday, March 23, 2020. The purpose of this hotline is to help identify people in our community who may be appropriate for coronavirus testing.
All individuals who have any of the following respiratory symptoms— cough, fever or shortness of breath—should call the hotline at (715) 934-4518. A healthcare professional will then a series of questions to determine if testing is appropriate. This does not replace the need for people to call their clinic or go to the Emergency Room if they need immediate medical attention.
If testing is appropriate, an appointment will be made and instructions provided on where to report for curbside testing. Lac Courte Oreilles tribal members and tribal employees will be scheduled for curbside testing at the LCO Health Center and all other county residents will be scheduled at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital’s medical campus.
Appointments are required for COVID-19 curbside testing. Individuals arriving without an appointment will be directed to call the Screening Hotline. The COVID-19 Screening Hotline is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who have concerns outside of these hours should contact their primary care provider’s clinic. If someone does not have a primary care provider, call a local clinic. After hours phone triage services are available from area clinics:
- NorthLakes Community Clinic (715) 634-2541
- LCO Clinic (715) 638-5100
- Essentia Health (715) 634-5505
If you are in need of emergency services please call 911.
“The screening hotline and curbside testing are possible because of the collaborative effort of our medical community,” said Luke Beirl, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge CEO. “We are working with our partners to support the community response to COVID-19. Together we will continue to provide high quality care and further protect the health and well being of our community during this uncertain time.”
Clinic & Outpatient Services Appointment Scheduling Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, NorthLakes Clinic and Essentia Health ask that all patients schedule appointments for non-emergency or Urgent Care services prior to coming to the campus. Appointment scheduling allows medical providers to anticipate how many people will arrive on campus. Previous walk-in services, such as lab, will now require an appointment.
People should continue to self-isolate at home. Stay at home or in one place. Limit exposure to other people, wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Cough into your elbow. Stay home if you are sick.
