The Sawyer County Community COVID-19 Screening Hotline has expanded days of operation to 7 days per week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The purpose of this hotline is to help identify people who may be appropriate for coronavirus testing.
All individuals who have any of the following respiratory symptoms — cough, fever or shortness of breath — should call the hotline at (715) 934-4518.
A healthcare professional will ask a series of questions to determine if testing is appropriate. (This does not replace the need to call a clinic or go to the emergency room if in need of immediate medical attention.)
For those designated for testing, an appointment will be made and instructions will be provided on where to report for curbside testing.
Lac Courte Oreilles tribal members and tribal employees will be scheduled for curbside testing at the LCO Health Center, and all other county residents will be scheduled at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital’s medical campus.
Appointments are required for COVID-19 curbside testing.
Individuals arriving without an appointment will be directed to call the Screening Hotline.
For those who have concerns outside of these hours, they should contact their primary care provider’s clinic.
Those who do not have a primary care provider should call a local clinic. After hours phone triage services are available from area clinics:
• NorthLakes Community Clinic, (715) 634-2541
• LCO Clinic, (715) 638-5100
• Essentia Health, (715) 634-5505
• Emergency services, 911
“The screening hotline and curbside testing are possible because of the collaborative effort of our medical community,” said Luke Beirl, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge chief executive officer (CEO). “We are working with our partners to support the community response to COVID-19. Together we will continue to provide high quality care and further protect the health and wellbeing of our community during this uncertain time.”
Appointments prior to care
Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, NorthLakes Clinic and Essentia Health ask that all patients schedule appointments for non-emergency or urgent care services prior to coming to the campus.
Appointment scheduling allows the medical facility to anticipate how many people will arrive on campus and notify the caller/patient of any changes if necessary.
Customarily walk-in services, such as lab, will now require an appointment.
COVID-19 cautions
• Practice social distancing. Stay at home or in one place. Hang out with family, one or two friends, but limit the number people you are exposed to.
• Wash hands frequently. Use hand sanitizer.
• If you cough, cough into your elbow.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Be aware of your health and the health of those around you. Fever, cough or shortness of breath should prompt a call.
• If someone you know may be at a high risk for getting sick, keep in touch with them by phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.