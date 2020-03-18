COVID-19 hits home

In a matter of days, life in Hayward — not to mention nationally and around the world — has changed.
Schools, libraries and senior centers have closed. Businesses have reduced hours or changed their business practices to limit contact between employees and customers.
Certain hygiene essentials — hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and toilet paper —are difficult or impossible to find, for the time being.
Restaurants and bars, by order of Governor Tony Evers, can only offer carry-out and delivery until further notice. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in most instances.
Student athletes have stopped practicing and competing, something especially painful for this year’s high school seniors.
Churches are finding ways to reach the community without bringing people too closely together.
While caution is urged for everyone with the goal of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 CoronaVirus, those at highest risk —people with underlying health conditions and those over 70 — are encouraged to take special care to avoid exposure.
This is all in response to the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in Wuhan, China and now has spread worldwide with 72 confirmed cases in Wisconsin. There have been none documented in Sawyer County, however, as of Monday, March 16.
The Sawyer County Record will do its best to keep the public informed during this difficult time.
This week and in weeks to come, the Sawyer County Record will work to bring you stories on how the pandemic is playing out here at home, and give you information to make living through this difficult and unprecedented period safer and more bearable.
Although our website is subscriber-based, all stories about the COVID-19 pandemic are free for all to read.
We at the Record urge our readers to do their best to stay as healthy as possible.
