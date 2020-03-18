By Kathy Hanson
Staff Reporter
The Sherman &Ruth Weiss Community Library closed Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. and will reopen Monday, April 6, when the Hayward schools also reopen, announced Director Molly Lank-Jones on Monday when she spoke to the Record regarding their part in promoting public health safety and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its spread.
“The Library Board of Trustees and staff ask for the public’s understanding, as closing the library building to the public will affect our services in the following ways,” Lank-Jones said.
• All community programs, including the Tuesday Storytime, Lego Club, and In Gauge Makerspace Mornings are cancelled as of Monday, March 16 until further notice (probably April 6). The Friends of the Library Book Room also will be closed while the library is closed.
• Use of the library’s Meeting Room was canceled as of Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. until the library re-opens on April 6. The staff is trying to contact all groups scheduled in the room after Tuesday evening.
• People are encouraged to keep the library items they have checked out until the library re-opens. When items are returned, the library will waive the overdue fines incurred during the library’s closure.
• Drop boxes outside will be open at all times for those who want to return items during the closure. The staff will wear gloves and sanitize items as they are checked in.
• The library is working with Northern Waters Library Service (NWLS) to extend the expiration date of expired library cards so people can access e-books through the OverDrive service located on the website at www.weisscommunitylibrary.com
• The library Wi Fi will be available in the parking lot at all times. People may access it while sitting in their cars.
• To make books available, a “Little Free Library” will be set up outside the front entrance for people to take books at no cost. They do not need to return them to the library, and people should not donate books or other library materials until further notice, to avoid spreading the virus.
Lank-Jones said staff at the library has been diligent for some time with additional cleaning and wiping down of computers, surfaces, door handles and more, with more in-depth cleaning scheduled in the near future.
When asked about staff, Lank-Jones said, “Staff will continue to work during the closing. There is a lot of work to do with shelving books, book check-ins and check-outs and other projects,” Lank-Jones said, adding that staff can choose not to work if they have concerns.
