Sawyer County students on Thursday, Jan. 23, participated in the annual Conservation Speaking and Poster contests sponsored by the Sawyer County Zoning & Conservation Department. Their topics featured important environmental subjects such as clean water, bees, runoff pollution, cover crops, CWD (chronic wasting disease), and electric cars.
The local winners were:
Elementary Division: Ariana Hendricks, first place
Junior Division: Elody Kinsley, first place; Stephanie Galde, second; Maddy Ehn, third
Senior Division: Ben Larson, first place; Levi Bartz, second
The first place speakers in each age category advanced to the Northwest Area Speaking Contest held on Feb. 6. There, Elody Kinsley placed third in the Junior Division, and Ben Larson placed first in the Senior Division. and will advance to the State Conservation Speaking Contest in Green Bay in March.
The students spent considerable time researching, writing and practicing their speeches on a range of conservation topics important to them.
Poster contest
Many area students also used their artistic skills and participated in the annual Conservation Poster contest. The theme this year was “Where Would We BEE Without Bees?”
Posters advancing from the Local Contest to the Northwest Area Contest included artwork from Summer Block, Ryan Nechuta and Lydia Nechuta. Here are the winners:
Grades 2-3: Lydia Nechuta, Hayward, first place
Grades 4-6: Ryan Nechuta, Hayward, first place
Grades 7-9: Summer Block, Winter, first place; Cali DeLisle, Hayward, and Piper Norris, Hayward, second place (tie)
First place posters advanced to the Northwest Area Contest, where the posters were judged against the best entries from the surrounding 11 counties. The Grades 2-3 poster by Lydia Nechuta placed third at the area contest.
The Sawyer County Land, Water and Forest Resources Committee congratulated all the students for a job well done, and thanked all the teachers and mentors who assisted students.
For more information on the annual conservation contests for students, contact Kelly at the Sawyer County Zoning & Conservation Department at (715) 634-6463.
