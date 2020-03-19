A student at Northern Waters Environmental School in Hayward, Ben Larson, placed second in the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association 63rd annual Conservation Awareness Poster and Speaking Contest as part of the Wisconsin Land+Water Conservation Conference in Green Bay March 4.
Students from across Wisconsin presented speeches about relevant conservation topics and posters were displayed with a conservation theme about pollinators. All student speeches addressed a relevant soil and water conservation issue, with emphasis on the impact of the issue in their locality or in Wisconsin.
Ben Larson represented Northwest Wisconsin in the senior division. His speech topic, “Chronic Wasting Disease,” was well researched and presented. He did an excellent job of explaining the topic and relating to the audience.
Trina Soyk, fish and wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, presented the speaking contest winners with trophies. “I was absolutely blown away by the content and caliber of the student speeches; they chose relevant, important conservation topics and delivered the information just brilliantly,” said Soyk. “Land, water, and animals can’t speak for themselves, we need more of these amazing individuals.”
The conservation awareness poster and speaking contests are two of the many programs that County Conservation staff coordinate to educate and inspire Wisconsin’s youth about the importance of stewardship and caring for our natural resources.
