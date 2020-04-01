The Record asked Facebook followers if they had any questions about the COVID-19 pandemic for Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons.
The Record talked to Lyons about the questions on Friday, March 27, and Monday, March 30.
Can you tell us about the number of COVID-19 tests that have been conducted in Sawyer County?
On Monday, Lyons said she had received 38 negative test results back, but that did not represent all the tests that had been sent out or were being processed. She also noted there had been no positives.
She said the curbside testing conducted by Hayward Memorial Hospital, Northlakes Community Clinic and LCO Health Center are all being processed by state labs, but Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic were using other labs. Because of the different labs being utilized, there has been a lag in reporting all the negative results.
“The priority is to get any positive result back to me,” she said. “They are not so worried about the negative tests.”
The turnaround time on being notified of a negative test is 7-9 days, and Lyons has been assured a positive test notification would arrive within 72 hours of a test being submitted to a lab.
To have a better understanding of the local situation, Lyons said, the desire is to ramp up curbside testing this week.
The Record was asked if there had been a man from Minnesota who arrived positive with COVID-19 who had been admitted to the hospital. Lyons said that was a rumor on social media and is not true.
“We have had no positive cases and people should go to the Sawyer County Public Health website in order to get the official information for the county,” she said.
Concerning seasonal-home residents who have been discouraged from traveling to Sawyer County, Lyons said, on Monday the state echoed this concern and requested those who did arrive at their seasonal or second homes to come prepared with a 14-day supply of food and then self quarantine for 14 days.
A Facebook follower asked about a friend who had a cough but no fever who was turned away from testing and given antibiotics for bronchitis.
Lyons said the testing had been more restrictive to those who had possible exposure to COVID-19 or who had traveled to an area of higher risk, but now the criteria for testing had expanded.
“We are loosening up our test criteria because we have plenty of kits,” she said.
The first step toward testing is calling the Sawyer County Community COVID-19 Screening Hotline, 715-934-4518, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., any day of the week. Those who have the symptoms of coughing, fever or shortness of breath should call the hotline.
What will you do if you find a positive?
If there is a positive, Lyons said, she will do “contract tracing,” reviewing where the person has been and who they’ve come into contact with.
“I’ll be looking at where that person has been the last 14,” she said. It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to appear and the health department will try to determine where the illness was contracted and who could be at risk from exposure.
“So say you got symptoms (Thursday), and let’s just pretend I got the results back (Friday), I would ask what you were doing Tuesday and Wednesday, and we would try to figure out any close contacts, because we are looking at the two days prior to you having symptoms when you could be actually shedding the virus.”
Why is COVID-19 so much more feared than other communicable respiratory diseases?
“This is like the Spanish Flu back in 1918 when nobody had any immunity to it,” she said. “It is spreading extremely fast because nobody has immunity to it. We have immunity to influenzas, but if a brand-new influenza came and we didn’t have an immunity to it, the same type of thing could happen. So it is novel. It’s brand new. It spreads very, very easily. We are not trying to prevent everybody from getting sick. We know that eventually we will probably all get it. What we are trying to prevent is everybody from getting sick at the same time.”
The primary means of reducing the number of cases (flattening the curve) is social distancing, staying at least 6 feet from others and refraining from all gatherings except with those who live together.
What are local medical facilities doing to prepare for cases?
“So at this time they are all working together to prepare for how to treat patients who are sick, so they are staying up with the latest research that is coming out on the best treatment if somebody needs to be hospitalized,” she said. “They are all working together to make sure people are cross trained. They are making sure everyone knows how to wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) and take it on and off safely so they are not contaminating themselves and others. They have worked on what is called a surge capacity plan, or how to expand bed availability and where to place staff.”
There was a specific question regarding the number of ventilators at the hospital which will be critical for those suffering extreme respiratory illness.
The Hayward Area Memorial Hospital has six ventilators.
