In a 9-6 vote, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors on Thursday night, July 16, passed a non-binding resolution affirming the county’s commitment to the Second Amendment of the US Constitution and the right to bear arms under the Wisconsin Constitution.

Members of the public spoke in favor and against the resolution.

Those speaking for the resolution stressed the importance of affirming the 2nd Amendment in light of recent civic unrest and also concern over legislative measures they felt could place onerous responsibilities/restrictions on gun owners.

Those against the resolution challenged its necessity because the rights were already enshrined in the US and Wisconsin constitutions, and only the courts and legislative action could impact gun rights and not the action of the county.

