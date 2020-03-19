Those who are concerned about being in a gathering of 10 or more but would like to watch the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors meeting tonight, Thursday, March 19, will be able to watch it at
https://youtu.be/dyHwqGQ2JDc where it will be live streamed.
The live stream will start at 6:28 p.m.
The county will also broadcast to the Assembly Room at the courthouse to distance out the audience members who attend.
