Sawyer County Courthouse

Those who are concerned about being in a gathering of 10 or more but would like to watch the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors meeting tonight, Thursday, March 19, will be able to watch it at

https://youtu.be/dyHwqGQ2JDc where it will be live streamed.

The live stream will start at 6:28 p.m.

The county will also broadcast to the Assembly Room at the courthouse to distance out the audience members who attend.

