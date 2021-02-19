On Thursday night, Feb. 18, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors approved the authority to bond $8 million to build a second courtroom and other improvements, including paying the City of Hayward’s expense of extending California Avenue to Nyman Avenue.
The second courtroom will be located between the existing courtroom and the sheriff's office, on 5th Street, requiring the extension of California Avenue.
Thirteen of the 15 supervisors voted to approve the bond; supervisors Dawn Petit and Ron Kinsley voted no.
Read more about this story in next week’s Sawyer County Record.
