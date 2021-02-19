Rough drawing of new Sawyer County Courtroom

On Thursday night, Feb. 18, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors approved the authority to bond for $8 million to build a second courtroom (the top section) and other improvements, including paying the city's expense of extending California Avenue to Nyman Avenue. The second courtroom wil be locatedbetween the existing courtoom and the sheriff's office, on 5th Street, requiring the extension of California Avenue.

Thirteen of the 15 supervisors voted to approve the bond; supervisors Dawn Petit and Ron Kinsley voted no.

