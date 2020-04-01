Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons on Friday afternoon, March 27, revised a travel advisory she had previously published the weekend before encouraging seasonal and second-home residents to not travel to the county for fear newly arrivals could spread the COVID-19 virus and overwhelm local medical capabilities to respond.
In Sawyer County, where over 50% of the residential homes are considered either seasonal or second homes, the concern is that several of these non-resident home owners might be coming from areas where the virus is in community spread — spreading from person to person.
Earlier on March 27 at a Department of Health Services briefing on COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers acknowledge a growing concern from northern counties, which he called “recreational hubs,” with a high percentage of seasonal and second-home residents.
“It is something we are looking at,” said Evers. “Clearly, I’ve seen counties and recreational areas saying, ‘please stay at home.’”
In her revised advisory, Lyons asked those seasonal-home owners who had traveled to the county to place themselves in 14-day “voluntary self-quarantine” and “to promote self-quarantine” by bringing their groceries and essentials with them, and to “self-monitor for symptoms.”
Similar county travel advisories, with the same 14-day self-quarantine recommendation, have been issued from Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Door, Florence and Vilas counties.
And it’s not just Wisconsin where rural counties with a low to zero record of positive COVID-19 cases are asking those seasonal homeowners to stay put. The Washington Post, a newspaper with a national reach, has published several articles on the concern of urban dwellers where the virus is in community spread, such as in New York City and Seattle, moving to second homes in rural areas and attracting the concern of rural public health officers like Lyons.
In her updated advisory, Lyons noted Ever’s “safer at home” order (effective Wednesday, March 25) restricting non-essential travel as well as similar stay-at-home orders from Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois.
“These travel restrictions were put in place due to high community transmission in certain areas of the state and other states,” she wrote in her revised advisory. “Therefore, the Sawyer County Public Health Officer recommends that you stay in your permanent home and not travel to your seasonal or second home in Sawyer County while these restrictions are in place. Restricting travel helps ensure the very limited healthcare infrastructure does not get overwhelmed and can continue to treat those in need.”
Out-of-state plates
As the number of COVID-19 positive test results began to rise and national and state emergencies were declared, many local residents reported seeing more out-of-state license plates, especially from Minnesota.
Lyons said she was very concerned with all the out-of-state residents arriving with the potential to spread the virus causing COVID-19.
She issued a travel advisory days before Gov. Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to close, except for carry out and delivery, on Tuesday, March 17.
Lyons said Evers’s bar and restaurant order was well timed as most of the seasonal-residents were just arriving.
“I think the order was timely enough for the social distancing to help with people coming from out of state or out of the county,” she said, and added, “I think that is the reason we haven’t seen cases sooner than we might have.”
Lyons was asked if the state has been sufficiently concerned about the unique predicament of northern counties attracting those seasonal-home residents who might be contagious.
She said DHS has been focused on the southern end of the state where most of the positive cases have been reported.
But she believes if Minnesota hadn’t followed Wisconsin with its stay at home order, effective Saturday, March 28, that Evers might have implemented tighter travel restrictions to protect rural counties.
