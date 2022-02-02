The Couderay Volunteer Fire Department was one of nine statewide recipients announced on Jan. 27 to receive U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) investments to build a new fire hall.
The fire department received a $94,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan and $160,000 Direct Grant to build a fire hall to store equipment and conduct fire suppression and operations.
The USDA investments are meant to improve community infrastructure for residents of rural towns, to increase access to health care and public safety for rural residents.
The new facility will be a 50-by-56-foot heated pole shed to extend the life of equipment and also provide three vehicle bays and a water supply for filling trucks. Serving the towns of Couderay and Hunter and providing mutual aid to Sawyer County and adjacent counties, a new fire hall will allow the volunteers to more efficiently serve the 1,079 residents within the area.
The new fire hall will be built on land south of Highways 27/70 east of Highway C in the Town of Couderay.
The Record contacted Fire Chief Jim Bassett, who was unavailable for comment.
“USDA Rural Development is the lead Federal agency helping rural communities grow and prosper,” said Julie Lassa, state director for USDA. “One of our long-standing priorities is investing in modern infrastructure for rural community facilities. Today’s investments reflect how critical affordable financing is for health care facilities, municipal buildings, public works and first responder vehicles and equipment in rural communities.”
The USDA is making investments in nine projects through two Rural Development programs that will fund essential community services to help rural America. The projects will finance emergency response vehicles and equipment; build or improve hospitals and clinics and help fund other essential community facilities.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
For more information, visit rd.usda.gov/programs-services/community-facilities/community-facilities-direct-loan-grant-program/wi.
Interested parties should contact their local Wisconsin Rural Development office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (PDF, 669 KB) for a detailed overview of the application process.
Investments are in coordination with USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh’s nationwide announcement that USDA is investing $1 billion to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Guam.
For more information, visit rd.usda.gov/wi.
