Editor's note: An initial story contained incorrect numbers for the district-wide totals in the 7th Congressional District Republican ticket. 

Sawyer County voters expressed their preferences in the state-wide primary election Tuesday, Feb. 18.

In the race for Wisconsin 7th District Congressional representative, the Sawyer County totals were: Republican—Tom Tiffany, 1,049; Jason Church, 922; Democrat—Tricia Zunker, 1,165; Lawrence Dale, 94; scattering, 4.

The district-wide totals were: Republican—Tom Tiffany, 43,669; (57.5 percent of the total); Jason Church, 32,287, (42.5 percent); Democrat—Tricia Zunker, 35,567, (89 percent); Lawerence Dale, 4,463, (11 percent).

Tiffany and Zunker advance to the May 12 special election to fill the Congressional seat which has been vacant since Sean Duffy resigned last September.

In the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, the Sawyer County totals were: Daniel Kelly (Incumbent), 1,719; Jill Karosky, 1,004; Ed Fallone, 299; scattering, 51.

The state-wide totals for Supreme Court justice were: Daniel Kelly, 492,860 (50 percent); Jill Karofsky, 261,721 (37 percent); Ed Fallone, 89,181 (13 percent).

Kelly and Karofsky advance to the April 7 spring election.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments