Hayward Area Memorial Hospital is working closely with our community partners in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Essentia Health is offering free screenings, online or by calling their toll free number if any of the following is true:

• You begin to experience respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

• You have had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or is under investigation for COVID-19 or is ill with respiratory illness.

• You have traveled internationally or been to an affected area in the United States where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.

In order to protect our community and prevent spread it is important that individuals who believe they may have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) use the following process to direct care.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Regardless of where you seek your medical care, Essentia Health is providing free screenings via their toll free phone number 1 (833)-494-0836 or by E-visits to anyone experiencing symptoms. E-visits via MyHealth (https://www.essentiahealth.org/patients-visitors/myhealth/), provide 24/7 access to connect to a Essentia Health Care Team without requiring you to leave home.

You may also call your provider if you are concerned about COVID-19 symptoms:

Essentia Health (715) 634-5505

NorthLakes Community Clinic (715) 634-2541

Marshfield Clinic – Hayward (715) 634-6520

LCO Clinic (715) 638-5100

Physicians and advanced practice providers make the decision to test patients for COVID-19 in consultation with local health departments.

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, dial 211 to speak to a community resource specialist.

For a list of resources you can also visit haywardmemorialhospital.com

In order to protect yourself, the CDC recommends:

• Wash your hands often

• Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Stay home when you are sick

• Put distance between yourself and other people

• Stay home as much as possible

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments