Hayward Area Memorial Hospital is working closely with our community partners in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Essentia Health is offering free screenings, online or by calling their toll free number if any of the following is true:
• You begin to experience respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• You have had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or is under investigation for COVID-19 or is ill with respiratory illness.
• You have traveled internationally or been to an affected area in the United States where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.
In order to protect our community and prevent spread it is important that individuals who believe they may have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) use the following process to direct care.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
Regardless of where you seek your medical care, Essentia Health is providing free screenings via their toll free phone number 1 (833)-494-0836 or by E-visits to anyone experiencing symptoms. E-visits via MyHealth (https://www.essentiahealth.org/patients-visitors/myhealth/), provide 24/7 access to connect to a Essentia Health Care Team without requiring you to leave home.
You may also call your provider if you are concerned about COVID-19 symptoms:
Essentia Health (715) 634-5505
NorthLakes Community Clinic (715) 634-2541
Marshfield Clinic – Hayward (715) 634-6520
LCO Clinic (715) 638-5100
Physicians and advanced practice providers make the decision to test patients for COVID-19 in consultation with local health departments.
If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, dial 211 to speak to a community resource specialist.
For a list of resources you can also visit haywardmemorialhospital.com
In order to protect yourself, the CDC recommends:
• Wash your hands often
• Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Stay home when you are sick
• Put distance between yourself and other people
• Stay home as much as possible
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
