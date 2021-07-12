February 12, 1963 — July 4, 2021
Constance G. Bisonette, 58, of Hayward died unexpectedly Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her home.
Constance “Connie” Gale Coerber entered this world Feb. 12, 1963, in 29 Palms, California, the daughter of Richard and Georgia (Jackson) Coerber. Connie grew up in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and later Carefree, Arizona. She was an exceptional high school athlete, setting a record in the high jump. At the age of 18, Connie moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, to join her middle school sweetheart stationed at the U.S. Army base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. On March 13, 1981, Connie married her soulmate, love of her life, best friend and eternal partner, Brian Bisonette. Through this union of 28 years, three children were born, and their family life began.
Connie worked for the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Government for over 20 years in human service capacities. Her work and dedication to the Lac Courte Oreilles community assisted countless children and families and continues to do so today with practices she implemented during her career. Throughout her career, Connie was able to use her incredible intelligence and compassion to help the Tribal community which she so dearly loved.
She was the epitome of selflessness, a loving mother and dedicated wife. A mom who worked full time but made a point to make breakfast for her family every morning and dinner every night. A mom and woman who always cared so deeply for others and said I love you. A grandma who took the time to pick the perfect gifts for her grandchildren. A daughter who always checked on her mom. A friend who always cared. She had the strength to endure several hardships throughout her life but always remained grateful for good things both big and small. She was able to recognize the beauty in simple things and expressed her gratitude for blessings each day. We love you and will profoundly miss you.
Connie was fiercely loyal and if you were lucky enough to have her in your corner it meant you had a forever ally, protector, guardian, humble listener, a shoulder to cry on, a warm hand to hold, an amazing storyteller, a teacher and a genuine good soul in your life. What a blessing to those fortunate enough to have been known and loved by this wonderful woman we called mom, wife, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, friend.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years and best friend since she was 12, Brian Bisonette; mother, Georgia Jackson; son, Jacob (Sunnie) Bisonette; daughters, Megan Bisonette (Julian) and Katie Bisonette; grandchildren, Robert, Isabella, Laila, Lacey and Cameron; brother, Ross (Dawn) Coerber; and nieces and nephews.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Coerber; paternal grandfather, Carl Coerber, maternal grandfather, William Jackson, and maternal grandmother, Lila Jackson.
A private family service was held July 8 with our beloved mother being laid to rest at the Whitefish Presbyterian Cemetery in Stone Lake, Wisconsin.
Honorary bearers were Brian Bisonette, Jacob Bisonette, Mark Bisonette Jr., Cameron Quaderer, Andrew Quaderer and Robert Sander.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to help a stranger without expectation of thanks, enjoy the simple feeling of a breeze blowing on a sunny day, watch a butterfly swirl in the grass, reconnect with a friend and enjoy each and every day with your loved ones, for we never know how many days we have. Don’t forget to enjoy a good Reba song from time to time either.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.