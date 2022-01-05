It is with deep sorrow that the family of Conn K. Mullally share the news of his unexpected death on Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 57. We take comfort in knowing he has been reunited with Patrick, his son.
Conn was born Dec. 11, 1964, in Green Bay to John and Karen (Kirsten) Mullally. After living in DePere, Wisconsin, the family relocated to Burnsville, Minnesota, and later to Minneapolis, where Conn attended Beck college preparatory day school. Summers were spent with trips to visit relatives in Hayward, where Conn enjoyed swimming, water skiing and riding his dirt bike. In his freshman year, the family moved to Hayward. Conn graduated from Hayward High School in 1983.
After graduation, Conn continued to work at the family owned business, Goldentone Hearing Aids, while caring for his first born son, Aaron Thomas Mullally. Conn and Kathy (Barnaby) were united in marriage on Sept. 15, 1990, at the little white Wesleyan Church. With the joyful news of Patrick Steven Mullally pending birth, Conn took a position in Quality Control at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. Shortly after, Irish twin, Jonathan Lawrence Mullally joined the family. Conn later was employed at Arclin, where he was quickly promoted to a shift manager. While there, he received a degree in supervisory management from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
Conn enjoyed coaching the boys T-ball and baseball teams. He loved outdoor activities with his family, including camping, boating, four wheeling and sturgeon fishing. He was a skilled hunter and trapper. After a family member’s illness, Conn spent many hours, days and months as a caregiver. Conn was an avid reader of historical, military and hunting books. Most recently, biking (road, mountain and fat tire) was the preferred activity. Conn loved his family deeply and had a great sense of patriotism.
Conn is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathy; two sons, Aaron Mullally of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Jonathan Mullally of Eau Claire; mother, Karen Mullally of Hayward; sister, Sheila Mullally; in-laws, Larry and Nancy Barnaby, and Helen and Norm Ruby; two brothers-in-law, Jerry (Kris) Barnaby and Steve Barnaby; one sister-in-law-law, Laurie Bernier; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and son, Patrick.
A memorial service was held for Conn at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, at the Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends was held from noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
While flowers are appreciated, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to be used toward the Patrick S. Mullally Three-Sport Athlete Scholarship and Pat’s Shoes, given by the family to students at the Hayward High School.
Online condolences may be shared with Conn’s family at www.brantley-nelsonchapels.com.
