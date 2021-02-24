Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Entries from the 7th Congressional District are due Wednesday, April 14.
Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
All the art sent to Congressman Tom Tiffany’s office will be displayed at the Center for Visual Arts this summer in Wausau.
Eligible students are those in grades 9-12. The rules include:
• The art must be two-dimensional and be no larger than 26-by-26 inches by 4 inches thick, including frame.
• It must not weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted media include paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor, and drawings with colored or regular pencil, ink, marker, pastel and charcoal.
All art in the 7th Congressional District is to be submitted into Congressman’s Tom Tiffany’s Wausau office at 2620 Stewart Avenue, Suite 312, Wausau, 5440.
A complete list of rules is available by visiting tiffany.house.gov.
For more information, call (715) 298-9344 or email “Maggie” at Maggie.cronin@mail.house.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.