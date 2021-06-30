In-house community suppers will resume at First Lutheran Church on North Main Street in Hayward at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
The meals are served from 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Lutheran. For the past year, they have been served curbside. As of July 7, meals once again will be served in the Fellowship Hall.
“We would appreciate that the CDC rules are followed,” said meal planning committee chairperson Betty Beckman. “We will also do carry-outs to those people who still feel safer eating at home.
“We thank community members who have helped us do this important reach-out for the last 25 years,” Beckman said.
For more information, call First Lutheran Church at (715) 634-2141.
