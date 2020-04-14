The first case of COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus was reported in Sawyer County on Wednesday, April 8. On Monday, April 13, a second positive case of the disease was identified.
According to a Sawyer County Health Office press release on April 13, COVID-19 is “circulating in Sawyer County.”
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons said her office has been conducting “contact tracing,” identifying people who are “considered close to contacts to the confirmed cases” and monitoring their status.
“Based on our investigation, we have determined we have community spread,” she said.
Lyons said there are no clean lines revealing how the two people caught the disease.
“We can’t link them to anything that says ‘this is where it came from,’” she said. “Because we can’t link them, this is why we say we have community spread.”
Lyons said the two positives were asked questions about their contacts and if they had traveled in a high-risk area. No link was revealed.
“I am not surprised because that is what the other counties are starting to see too,” she said. “There just is enough of it in the United States. And there are many who have it and are positive and have no symptoms but when they sneeze could be passing it on. It is something we are really trying to understand.”
On the bright side concerning the two positives, Lyons said, the two are sequestered in their homes, resulting in “very minimal exposure to the community.”
Lyons wouldn’t reveal any information about two positives regarding their locations or where they had traveled in the county.
The April 13 press release notes, because of limited testing here, it’s “likely” there are other unidentified positive cases in the county.
Lyons said the most effective means of decreasing the spread of COVID-19 is social or physical distancing — keeping a 6-foot distance from other people.
“People need to be in contact with as few people as possible,” she said.
Gov. Evers issued a Safer At Home order on March 24, restricting movement and operations to essential businesses.
“To protect yourself and others, please be sure to continue to thoroughly wash hands often, stay home as much as possible and stay home when sick — except to get medical care,” reads the press release. “Those who develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call the Sawyer County COVID-19 Screening Hotline at (715) 934-4518, 7 days a week from 9a.m.-4 p.m.”
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is now advising everyone to wear a cloth mask in public as way to limit transmission of the virus.
Lyons said her office and the healthcare community has been planning a response to COVID-19 cases.
All new official case information will be updated at the Sawyer County website: www.sawyercountygov.org/475/ Public-Health and on Facebook at Sawyer County Health Department.
As of Tuesday morning, April 14, there were two positives reported for COVID-19 in Sawyer County and 139 tests have come back negative.
Statewide, without all data having been reported, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) noted there were 3,428 positive and 36,769 negatives and 154 deaths.
The first positive case of COVID-19 identified in Wisconsin was on February 25.
What about Steve?
On Tuesday, April 7 a man called radio station WDSM in Duluth who was identified as “Steve” from the “Hayward area” who had tested positive for COVID-19 after picking up the virus on a visit to New Orleans.
Steve said he suspected he had the disease and reported to his cabin in the “Hayward area” where he waited test results that eventually showed he was positive. Steve said he was concerned about staying at his primary residence because both his daughters have existing health concerns.
Lyons said her department called the radio station and requested Steve call them. He did call Lyons, and it turns out the “Hayward area” is actually a reference to an area in Bayfield County. The “Hayward area” was used because it was the closest reference the Duluth station recognized.
Lyons also notes that Steve was being monitored by the Bayfield County Health Department.
