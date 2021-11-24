December 10, 1945 — November 14, 2021
Colleen L. Van Cuick, 75, of Wautoma passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side and her Maltese companion, Muffin, at her feet.
She was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Radway, Alberta, the daughter of Gene and Ruth (Sypes) Garrow. She married Leroy H. Van Cuick on Feb. 14, 1993, in Appleton. Colleen will be remembered fondly for her deep love and devotion to her husband, Leroy, family and friends; she will be celebrated for her festive spirit, her wit and her industrious nature.
As a young girl she lived in many places, including Canada, Alaska, Kansas City, Iowa and Chicago, before her family settled in east-central Wisconsin. Colleen participated in drama productions, synchronized swimming and spent a stint as her school’s mascot. After high school, Colleen went on to raise three beautiful daughters and seven grandchildren. As a mother and grandmother rising through the ranks of the banking world, Colleen exemplified balance and instilled her capacity to love and her hardy work ethic into her children and grandchildren. Colleen was known to excel at anything she put purpose toward. She was keen with numbers and took great pride in her handicrafts. Colleen created beautiful pieces with her impressive skill in sewing, quilting and knitting. She was known as a gardener, a great cook, a designer, a leader and a host, and was quite often the funniest person in the room.
Eventually, she made a home on Lake Poygan with her husband, Leroy. It was there that their love grew for each other and lake life; they enjoyed countless adventures in jet skiing, boating, snowmobiling and fishing. In retirement, they moved to Ole Lake, just east of Hayward, and spent time on the Chippewa Flowage. Here, she continued to pursue her hobbies and found community in her local church. When she wasn’t visiting friends, at Bible study or hosting family, she and Leroy enjoyed traveling the country by RV.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Van Cuick, Wautoma; three children, Tami (Dennis) Burton, Kaukauna, Julianna (Terry) Otremba, Edina, Minnesota, and Kristina (Trent) Munyer, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; two stepchildren, Timothy Van Cuick, Winchester, and Brenda Van Cuick, Kenosha; grandchildren, Alexander and Courtney Oenes, Ava and Zara Munyer, Addison Otremba, and Ryan and Kyle Van Cuick; one brother, Brian (Sue) Garrow, Appleton; and other relatives and friends, too many to note.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rennie Garrow; and one sister, Patricia Ann (Ralph) Schober.
Colleen’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the exceptional care and support provided to both Colleen and Leroy by Nicole (Nikki), Michelle, Kristina, Jannis and Chaplain Karin from ThedaCare at Home. Also, thank you to Team Gleason for providing communication assistive technology, ALS Association, especially Diane Fergot and David Ferrie.
Private family services will be held at Leikness Funeral Home in Wautoma. If desired, memorials may be given for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research at alsworldwide.org.
The Leikness Funeral Home of Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements (leiknessfuneralhome.com).
