A 20-year-old Colfax woman, Jade Riley Lansing, died in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy. 53 near Spooner at 12:44 p.m. Friday, May 29.
The Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash, which occurred on southbound U.S. 53 at Milepost 154 in Washburn County. Assisting agencies included the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office .
The initial investigation indicated that the driver of the 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV, Axel M. Seltrecht, 18, of Colfax lost control of vehicle, which entered the ditch and rolled several times.
The backseat passenger, Jade Lansing, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and received fatal injuries. Seltrecht and front seat passenger, Kaya Lee Isker, 18, of Houlton, Wisconsin, were initially transported to Spooner Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
