Cody J. Nickence, 24, of Lac Courte Oreilles passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Cody Jonus Nickence was born April 26, 1997, in Chicago, the son of Penny Nickence and Elliot Rodriguez Sr. He attended LCO School, then became a father. Cody moved to and spent time between Hayward, being with his family, and Chicago, working with family. He enjoyed spending time with his five kids and enjoyed watching basketball games and being with his friends and cousins, Keena and Curtis. Cody was known for his wise, funny jokes and making people laugh and smile. He was also the one who would sit and have heart-to-heart conversations, was a kind loving family man and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
He is survived by his dad, Elliot; his children, Angel Nickence, John Nickence, Cody Nickence Jr., Athena Nickence and Joshua Nickence; grandfather, Louie Nickence; sisters, Teah (Rocky) Nickence, Nicolette Trepania, Paige Trepania, Bella Rodriguez, Stephanie Gonzalez and Denise Gonzalez; brothers, Elliot Rodriguez Jr. and Enrique Gonzalez; partner, Jaden Fleming; and aunts and uncles.
Cody was preceded in death by his mother ,Penny; grandmother, Sandy Taylor, and grandfather, Larry Tainter; uncle, Mikey Rodriguez; and aunt Rena Taylor.
A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at New Post Cemetery, with Father Gregory Hopefl officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward.
Honorary casket bearers were Troy Burchfield, Curtis Crone, Keenan Crone, Brandi Fleming, Enrique Gonzalez, Brianna Gougé, Osbaldo Molina, Nate Miller, Tom Tainter, Kevin Thayer and Michael Wnek.
Casket bearers were Josh Fleming, Alex House, TJ Isham, Antonio LaRush, Ricky Miller, Brennen Potack, Koonse Thayer and Adolfo Vega.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.