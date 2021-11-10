The secret to getting great photos is to “get outside and have your camera with you,” advised Judy Curnow, who won first place in this summer’s Cable Natural History Museum’s Northwoods Animal Babies Photo Contest with her stunning image of a young bobcat. In August, the museum invited kids and adults to submit their digital photos of baby or young animals. Nineteen people submitted over 100 photos, which were judged by photographer James Netz of Hayward, who also sponsored the contest. In the online People’s Choice contest, Cindy Schmidt’s image of a common loon chick reaching eagerly for a minnow in the parent’s beak won first place. All entries were required to be native Northwoods animals because the contest is a warm-up for an upcoming museum exhibit titled “Growing Up Wild” about young animals in nature. All winning photos can be viewed at cablemuseum.org/photo-contest.
