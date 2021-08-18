Clyde L. Miller Jr., 36, of New Post died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Clyde “Boog” LeRoy Miller Jr. was born Nov. 16, 1984, in Shell Lake, the son of Debora DeMarr and Clyde Miller Sr. He attended Lac Courte Oreilles School up until 11th grade. During Middle School Clyde became very interested in auto mechanics and loved taking apart cars and then putting them back together again. You could also say he was a muscle car enthusiast. Clyde continued working on cars his entire life. He recently was working in construction. Clyde became a father at a very young age but that did not stop him from obtaining his HSED and also becoming CPR certified. He loved being around his family and friends and had a very special bond with his niece Avianna.
He is survived by his daughters, Lashonia Miller, and her mother, Sierra Aubid, Mercedes and Wahbanung Miller and Aubry Conger and their mother, Desiree Conger, Aniyah Miller and Iylah Miller and their mother, Clyde’s significant other of two years, Selina Isham; father, Clyde Miller Sr.; sisters, Natalie Miller (Maurice Corbine) and Whitney Miller (Jon Quaderer); brother, Duane Miller (Shannon Quaderer); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clyde was preceded in death by his mother, Debora; brother, Greg Miller; sister-in-law, Jennifer Miller: grandparents, Mary and Simmon DeMarr, Mary “Girl” and Burleigh Miller Sr.; uncles, Duane, Rick, Alan, Brian “Dum” Miller and Wilbur “Teed” Miller, Rick DeMarr and Paul Dust Jr.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, at New Post Community Center in New Post with Dennis White officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at New Post Community Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Mike Anderson, Shane Corbine, Cory Cross, Brandon DeBrot, Joe Sam Grover, Mark Guibord Jr., John Kakazu, Spindo Merrill, Duane Miller, Kenny Quaderer Sr. and Gary Tainter Jr.
Casket bearers were Maurice Corbine Sr., Maurice Corbine Jr., Derek “Dudez” Gokee, Latrell Miller, Jon Quaderer and Kevin Thayer.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.