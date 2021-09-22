A clothing collection for the Afghanistan refugees currently housed at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy is being taken up and sponsored by the Sawyer County/LCO Democrats.
Scott Smith of Hayward told the Record that details on the total number of refugees have not been released yet but estimates project that there are as many as 8,000.
“The refugees require clothing ASAP,” Smith said.
The drop-off points are located at the Hayward Wesleyan Church on Highway 77 and Nyman Avenue, and at the United Church of Christ (UCC) in Cable, next to the Brick House Café.
There is a sense of urgency because the donated clothing will be picked up and delivered to Fort McCoy on Oct. 2.
Smith said Up North Engaged, a progressive organization, is assisting with the collection effort.
Below is a list of items needed. (Note: all sizes are needed, small, medium, large, extra large and children’s sizes.)
• Long-sleeved men’s shirts and women’s blouses, gently used or new.
• Long men’s pants, gently used or new.
• Yoga mats (for use as prayer mats) gently used or new.
• Men’s and women’s socks in neutral colors — new only.
• Ski hats for men, women and children.
• Children’s clothing, all sizes, all ages, gently used or new.
• All types of personal hygiene items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, etc.
Smith said many of the Afghans who are in Wisconsin are U.S. citizens or green card holders. Others hold Special Immigrant Visas or other visas.
“I have read that the people in Tomah are anxious to support the refugees, who will eventually become a part of their community,” Smith said, adding that plans are underway for local schools in the Tomah Area School District to educate refugee students.
