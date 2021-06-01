The family of Clifford E. Stoner, invite you to join us as we gather to affirm Cliff’s new life in God’s Eternal Kingdom and celebrate his earthly life through which he blessed family and friends with his generosity, love, faith and humor.
Friends and family are invited to gather for an informal visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 N. Olker Rd. Hayward. The Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a reception and light lunch. Following the reception friends and family are invited to join in the procession to the Hayward Cemetery for the Committal Service, with Military Honors, at 1:15 p.m.
In recognition of Cliff’s greatest joy, which was spending time with Janice, his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Round Lake, friends and family are invited to the Lake House at 4 p.m. for a catered meal and Life Celebration, Stoner style. Directions to the Lake House will be available at the church.
We look forward to gathering together and sharing laughter, tears and wonderful memories of this truly exceptional man.
—The Family of Cliff Stoner
