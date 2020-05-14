The Hayward Community School District will conduct three events in May to honor this year’s graduating seniors, two of which will be electronically produced on the district’s website.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, the top 10 percent of this year’s class will honor their most influential educators in a virtual production.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, the senior awards banquet will take place virtually, honoring this year’s recipients of scholarships, academic and co-curricular awards.
At noon Thursday, May 21, there will be a senior parade in the high school student parking lot. At 11:45 a.m., the seniors will line up in their vehicles for a car tour through the lot in a pre-determined route led by the Hayward Police Department. Parents, staff and other community members can wave to and cheer the students as they pass by. Parents are encouraged to drive the vehicles so the seniors enjoy the experience.
Seniors are invited to decorate their vehicles and wear their graduation caps for the parade. Seniors and their drivers must stay in the vehicles. Spectators must observe proper social distancing by staying in their vehicles or standing next to their vehicles parked along the parade route. Please park a safe distance from all other spectator vehicles.
A Class of 2020 graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, July 16, with the time and format to be determined. The options include:
> A normal graduation ceremony.
> Graduates participate, the number of spectators will be limited, and the event will be live-streamed.
> Only graduates participate, with no spectators; event to be live-streamed.
> Virtual ceremony, live-stream only.
