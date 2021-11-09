July 5, 1939 — November 3, 2021
Clarence Rodney Patz, formerly of Hayward, died on Nov. 3, 2021, in Fort Myers, Florida, at the age of 82.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Kelly Brown; son, Michael Patz; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Patz.
Clarence was born July 5, 1939, in Lemont, Illinois, to Clarence and Amanda Patz. After moving to Hayward in 1980, he bought the Meat Palace, served on the Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Odd Fellows. In 2010 Clarence retired to Fort Myers, where he enjoyed golfing, going to the beach and being a greeter at his church.
The Celebration of Life was held at Faith United Methodist Church on Nov. 6, 2021.
