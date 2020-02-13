Meth, heroin offenses
James Quinton Griffin, 34, Minneapolis, is charged with felony repeat crimes of possessing more than 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver, possessing 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing one to five grams of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of THC with intent to deliver, pursuant to a traffic stop Jan. 24, 2020, on Highway 70 west of Highway 27 in the Town of Sand Lake. K-9 “Trace” alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Jail staff performed a strip search of Griffin and on his body found a package containing bags with 64.1 grams of heroin, 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5.0 grams of cocaine and 1.9 grams of marijuana.
Griffin was placed on a $100,000 cash bond and made his initial court appearance Feb. 4. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 12.
Meth offenses
Danielle Dawn Rodriguez,30, 7746N Linne Avenue, Northwoods Beach, was placed on five years of probation and fined $1,079.25 for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute Jan. 7, 2019, at her residence. Dismissed but read in were charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping, She must undergo an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations, complete any counseling deemed appropriate by her agent and maintain absolute sobriety.
Rodriguez received three years of probation for felony retail theft Oct. 21, 2018. She and co-defendant Nicholas Miller must pay $700.50 restitution to Walmart. She must undergo an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations, complete any counseling deemed appropriate by her agent, maintain absolute sobriety and pay $518 costs.
A sentence of three years in prison plus three years of extended supervision was stayed, and John Nicholas Lulich, 32, Eau Claire, was placed on five years of probation for felony conspiracy to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Hayward between Jan. 1, 2015, and Jan. 27, 2016. He must complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent, maintain absolute sobriety, compete an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations and pay $518 costs. He was credited with 144 days served in jail.
Meth offenses
Lisa E. Thompson, 38, Danbury, is charged with felony possession of 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of 200 grams or less of THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 29, 2020. Deputies observed a vehicle in the parking lot at Hatchery Creek County Park at 12:46 a.m., with a female driver and male passenger. They were detained, K-9 “Oscar” sniffed the vehicle and deputies searched it. They found multiple gem bags, devices used for smoking meth and marijuana, 22.71 grams of meth and 16.09 grams of marijuana, The 24-year-old Hayward male told a deputy that he had met Thompson to “get high” and she told him she had “a party in her pocket.” Deputies decided to forward charges of possessing meth paraphernalia to the male.
Thompson was placed on a $25,000 cash bond and made her initial court appearance Feb. 6. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 12.
Meth possession
Logan M. Melton, 18, W1008 Metcalf Road, Stone Lake, was placed on three years of probation and was fined $748.58 for felony possession of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop Dec. 6, 2018, on Highway K near the junction of Highway E. He must undergo an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations, complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent and maintain absolute sobriety. Dismissed but read in were charges of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.
Melton was placed on one year of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a woman’s credit card Jan. 22, 2019. He was fined $589 and he and any co-defendants must pay $424.06 restitution to the victim. Dismissed but read in were charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor party to fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.
Drug trafficking place
Lynn Nell Begay, 63, 7074N Hwy. NN, LCO, was placed on three years of probation for maintaining a drug trafficking place Sept. 16, 2019. She must pay a fine of $1,079.25, complete an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations and complete any counseling deemed appropriate by her agent. Dismissed but read in were charges of possession of 2,500 to 10,000 grams of THC with intent to deliver-second or subsequent offense, possession of psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms) with intent to deliver-second or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Begay’s probation was revoked on a conviction of possession of 1,000 to 2,500 grams of THC with intent to deliver Jan. 17, 2018. She was sentenced to 169 days in jail (time served).
Delivering heroin
Cody Lee Wilson, 24, 7135N Taylor Road, Reserve, pleaded guilty to felony delivery of less than three grams of heroin Nov. 27, 2018. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation from the Dept. of Corrections, revoked Wilson’s bond and set sentencing for March 24.
Dismissed but read in were five counts of delivery of three grams or less of heroin, one count of party to delivery of three grams or less of heroin.
Felony THC
Michael John Wera, 39, 12641N Pfeifer Road, Hayward, is charged with felony possession of THC-second or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 12, 2020, in the Town of Lenroot. Officers stopped him as he was driving a snowmobile on a trail adjacent to Highway 63, across from Larsen Road. They arrested him for driving a snowmobile while intoxicated, with an intoximeter reading of 0.20 percent blood ethanol. He possessed a “dugout” pipe with 0.34 gram of marijuana.
Wera was placed on a $1,000 signature bond and made his initial court appearance Feb. 4. A status conference is set for March 24.
Sex offender registry
Sundown Lee Doney, 36, Hayward, is charged with a felony violation of state sex officer registry rules Jan. 7, 2020. He was released from the Barron County Jail Dec. 5, 2019, to reside at 10603 Hayward Court-Lot 150, an address reported by his supervising probation agent.
On Jan. 7, 2020, Doney reported that the address was incorrect and he was residing at 15946W Park Road-Lot 15, Hayward. A letter was sent to that address on Jan. 8 and was never returned. It was determined on Jan. 16 that he does not reside there. He failed to report to his probation agent Jan. 17, his whereabouts are unknown and he has not updated the state sex offender registry as to where he is staying.
A warrant was issued for Doney’s arrest.
Identity theft
Ashley M. Smith, 36, Spooner, was fined $654 for party to presenting a false identity to avoid penalty during a traffic stop on Highway B near Sheptick Road Jan. 3, 2019. She was credited with three days served in jail.
Failure to report
Justin John Tart, 26, 13670W Sjostrom Circle, Hayward, is charged with felony failure to report to jail Jan. 27, 2020, to serve a sentence of 10 days or more. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Gary Lee Quaderer, 47, 10726N Pine Crest Drive, Hayward, is charged with felony failure to report to jail Jan. 24, 2020, to serve a sentence of 10 days or more. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
THC possession
Michael L. Homesky Jr., 22, Cumberland, was fined $673.50 for possession of THC pursuant to a traffic stop on Highway 70 west of Highway 27 in Sand Lake Township March 12, 2018.
Dismissed but read in were charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping and driving while revoked.
Drug paraphernalia
Dwayne L. Belille, 32, 12302W Hwy. CC, Hayward, was fined $673.50 for possession of drug paraphernalia pursuant to a traffic stop on Highway NN at Gurno Lake Road Dec.7, 2018.
Disorderly conduct
Nichol L. Miller, 48, Round Lake School Road, Hayward, was fined $579 for disorderly conduct at a residence on Schoolhouse Circle Nov. 3, 2018 (amended from original charge of battery to a woman). A misdemeanor charge of bail jumping was dismissed but read in.
Traffic violations
Driving while revoked—Dwayne L. Belille, 32, Hwy. CC, Hayward, one year probation, $579 fine, complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through, complete 72 hours of community service. Probation may be transferred to Chippewa County. Two other counts of driving while revoked dismissed but read in.
