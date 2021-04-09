Used with permission of Lac Courte Oreilles News
The Circles of Care grant needs input! A community needs assessment will identify and improve the mental health and wellness of children, youth, and families. This survey is completely anonymous and takes approximately 17 minutes to complete. You must be 18 years or older and are an enrolled member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe.
Input will play a vital role in the development of a community action plan that addresses the needs of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. Upon completion of the survey participants are eligible to receive an incentive from Coops or LCO Quick Stop.
To access the survey visit https://glitc.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eD8rjqaSmeTraeh.
For any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to Kevin Stevens, Circles of Care Data Manager at (715) 699-1923 or by emailing kstevens@lcohc.com.
This is brought to you by the Circles of Care Grant. The primary goals of the Circles of Care grant program are to plan for the development of a community-based system of care model for children with mental health challenges and their families. Additionally, to develop local capacity and infrastructure to assist tribal communities in obtaining funding and resources to implement a system of care model to improve the mental health and wellness of their children, youth, and families.
Lac Courte Oreilles was awarded this grant through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
