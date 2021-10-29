Christmas 4 Kidz Toy Drive will be accepting new, unwrapped toys at local businesses and banks. Donations boxes are located throughout the community.

Registration opened Oct. 11 and closes on Dec. 10.

To register, call (715) 699-2856 between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Leave a message if promoted to do so and someone will return the call.

Toys are collected and distributed to families that sign up for assistance.

