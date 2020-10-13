A management program aimed at controlling aquatic invasive plants and improving fish habitat is about to get underway on the Chippewa Flowage. As a result, local residents and property owners will begin to notice a slow, but significant change in water levels.
Based on the recommendation of the Chippewa Flowage Partner group, Xcel Energy will begin a drawdown of the flowage to aid in the reduction of aquatic plants like the invasive Eurasian water milfoil. The recommendation to conduct the drawdown this fall was made based on scientific data and on-water observations of resource conditions in the flowage, specifically an abundance of aquatic invasive species, potential benefits to the fishery and several access improvement projects that could be completed.
The drawdown is about to begin in mid-October and will reduce the level of the reservoir down to about 1,308 feet by mid-November. The 15,300-acre reservoir currently has an elevation of 1,312.78 feet above sea level. It is considered full at 1,313 feet.
Then following ice up, the drawdown will resume through early March when the water level will be about 1,305 feet above sea level. During spring runoff, the water level will gradually be restored to normal elevation. Precipitation and inflow from tributary rivers and streams will determine how quickly this occurs.
Property owners are encouraged to pay attention to the declining water levels and remove boats and docks as appropriate.
In addition, area residents and visitors using the boat landings this fall are advised to exercise caution as the water may be more difficult to access. A number of boat launches have extended ramps where access will be improved from prior years.
