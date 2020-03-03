A 4-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a motorist passing a Winter School District bus as the girl was boarding the bus in the Village of Radisson Tuesday morning, March 3.
The girl was transported by ambulance to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and was later released, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday of a personal injury crash involving a student boarding a school bus at the intersection of Hwy. 27-70 and Martin Street in Radisson.
Sheriff’s deputies, a Sawyer County ambulance and the Radisson Fire Department responded to the scene.
The sheriff said the initial investigation indicates that Geralynne A. Berg, 63, of Hayward was driving a GMC Terrain vehicle east on Hwy. 27-70 and approached a school bus loading students at the intersection of Martin Street. Berg passed the school bus on its right side, hitting one of the students who was boarding the bus.
The student, a 4-year-old girl, was under the front of Berg’s vehicle when she stopped her GMC Terrain, Mrotek said. The student was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and later released.
Berg was taken into custody on preliminary charges of recklessly causing injury and was issued citations for multiple traffic offenses, Mrotek said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
In a Facebook post, Winter School District Administrator Andrew Grimm said, “This morning we had a situation involving a school bus. A vehicle passed the bus while it was stopped with its lights on.
“EMS and the police were called to the scene to assist in the situation. The student is receiving proper medical attention and the parent is with their child. Counselors are available for staff and students affected by this situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.