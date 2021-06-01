Obituary: Charles Brown

Charles W. Brown IV, 87, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held for Charles at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Northern Lights Christian Center in Hayward, with Pastor Tim Warner officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Northern Lights Christian Center, 15733 County Hwy. B, Hayward, WI 54843.

Online condolences for Charles’ family may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

