September 5, 1946 — April 15, 2020
Charles (Chuck) Norton Isensee, 73, Hayward, passed away Wednesday, April 15, at Hayward Health Services. He reached the age of 73 years, 7 months and 10 days.
Charlie was born Thursday, Sept. 5, 1946, son of the late Herbert Charles and Dorothy Peyton (Neville) Isensee.
He attended Sparta Area Schools, missing school briefly in 1953 after incurring polio. Despite this, he enjoyed the outdoors, playing tennis, running track, swimming and serving as a lifeguard. He graduated from Sparta High School with the class of 1965. Knowing that his draft number for the U.S. Army would come up, he chose to enlist in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1966 to 1969 in Da Nang, Vietnam, where he was a cargo handler running a forklift. He later served aboard the USS Platte. He made lifelong friends while in the service, still communicating with them years later.
After serving his country, he attended District One Technical Institute in Eau Claire, graduating mid-year in 1971 with a diploma in two-year quantity foods preparation. He then cooked for Hoffman Houses in La Crosse, Village Dell and Wine Shop in Rice Lake, Telemark Lodge in Cable, and Chippewa Inn in Hayward.
On June 30, 1973, he was united in marriage to Heidi Christine Doering in Merrill. They lived all their married life in Hayward, raising two sons. After having both legs broken in an auto accident in 1982, he decided to go back to working outdoors, running his lawn care business for 28 years (1983 to 2011). Retirement had been a quiet time. Memory had become a problem with the onset of Alzheimer’s. He spent time visiting with family and friends in Wisconsin, California and Colorado. Going to the playground and playing board games with his granddaughters, Emily, Katie, and Allison, was special to him, as was playing with his grand-dogs, Ashe and Safa.
He enjoyed bowling, playing adult morning basketball with friends, “500” with family, and a good game of cribbage. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan, but also enjoyed a game of tennis, golf or soccer with his sons. He was also an avid fan of rock ‘n roll music, especially “CCR.” His love of the outdoors found him fishing and biking also, which led to his 20 years of Wisport racing and participation in the Grandview 50.
He was a life-long member of the Episcopal Diocese of Eau Claire, serving as an acolyte, a camp counselor and life guard, and as a member of the Vestry. He was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church, Hayward. He also loved volunteering yearly for the Barnebirkie and ringing a bell for the Salvation Army.
He was a life member and past commander of Hayward VFW Post 7233, a life member and chaplain of Hayward DAV, Chapter 48, and a member of the Hayward American Legion Post 218, joining with other veterans to form the present Hayward Veterans Community Center. He could be seen carrying the POW/MIA flag every Memorial Day parade. His love of biking and helping veterans led to his 20-plus years of participating in the three-day ride to the Highground in Neillsville. Recent years found him re-unioning with DaNang Veterans.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi, of 46 years; two sons, Christopher (Natalie) Isensee and Theron Isensee; one sister, Carol (George) Strozewski; two brothers-in-law, Terry Doering and Terry (Verna) Kendall; one niece, Megan Isensee; three nephews, Aaron Isensee, Jason (Samantha) Doering, and Troy Doering; three granddaughters, Emily, Kathryn, and Allison; two grandnephews, Andrew and William; one grandniece, Alexandria; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Dorothy; his brother, Jerry; and his sister, Janet.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Ben Turner and the entire staff at Hayward Health Services for their continuous, loving care of Chuck during the last three years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Chippewa Valley Outreach Office, 404 1/2 N Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, www.alz.org;
or to the Highground, W7031 Ridge Road, PO Box 457, Neillsville, WI 54456 www.thehighground.org.
Thank you to the Bratley Nelson Chapels for their assistance with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.