Charles L. Branum, 80, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Charles Lawrence Branum was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Port Clinton, Ohio, the son of Paul and Teresa (Teeters) Branum. He was raised in Oak Harbor, Ohio, and graduated from Mt. Vernon Academy in 1958. He continued his education at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. While attending school at Andrews University he met Mary Cook. On Feb. 13, 1960, Charles and Mary were joined in marriage in Holland, Michigan. Charles and Mary moved to Huron, Ohio, and Charles worked for Ford Motor Company in Sandusky, Ohio. Charles retired in 1996 and began spending his summers at the log cabin in Hayward and winters in Quartzsite, Arizona.
Mary passed away on Aug. 30, 2000, and several years later Charles met Janet Isham in Hayward. Charles and Janet were united in marriage on Feb. 14, 2005, at the Hayward Wesleyan Church in Hayward. Charles enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, going to the casino, cooking and traveling. He kept his yard in immaculate shape and liked doing landscaping work and gardening. Charles was a member of the Hayward Wesleyan Church.
Charles is survived by his wife of 16 years, Janet; four children, Susan (Jeff) Neibler and Chuck (DeeDee) Branum, both of Huron, Ohio, Dawn (Rick) Quaderer of LCO and Beckie Isham of LCO; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Allen (Martha) Branum of McDonald, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary; a brother, Richard Branum; and one sister, Gloria Hart.
A gathering will be held for Charles at a later time to be announced.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
