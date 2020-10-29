The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC) will host a COVID-19 friendly online auction from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14, to raise funds for the area arts organization.
The online auction, called “A Toast to Art — Holiday Style,” will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 and end at 9 p.m. Nov. 14. To look at available items, click on the link at the CHARAC website. To place a bid, participants must register (name, email address, phone number and mailing address) and will be given a username and password. Once a bid is placed, email notifications will be send to advise bidders of the status of their bids.
Items will be available for pick-up the week of Nov. 16 at the Weiss Library in Hayward. Winning bidders can pay with a credit card by following a link provided in the email or also can pay by cash or check when at pick- up.
This will be CHARAC’s only fundraiser of the year, so don’t miss this opportunity to support the arts in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.