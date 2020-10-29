The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC) will host a COVID-19 friendly online auction from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14, to raise funds for the area arts organization.

The online auction, called “A Toast to Art — Holiday Style,” will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 and end at 9 p.m. Nov. 14. To look at available items, click on the link at the CHARAC website. To place a bid, participants must register (name, email address, phone number and mailing address) and will be given a username and password. Once a bid is placed, email notifications will be send to advise bidders of the status of their bids.

Items will be available for pick-up the week of Nov. 16 at the Weiss Library in Hayward. Winning bidders can pay with a credit card by following a link provided in the email or also can pay by cash or check when at pick- up.

This will be CHARAC’s only fundraiser of the year, so don’t miss this opportunity to support the arts in the area.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments