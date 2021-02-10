Celebrate Recovery, a program offered by Hayward Wesleyan Church, will resume its ministry of help, healing and recovery with gatherings to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. at the church, located at 10655 Nyman Avenue
The recovery program offers training, testimonies and the support of others through small open-share groups. It is open to anyone and is confidential and anonymous.
For more information, contact the church office at (715) 634-4613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.