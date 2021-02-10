Celebrate Recovery, a program offered by Hayward Wesleyan Church, will resume its ministry of help, healing and recovery with gatherings to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. at the church, located at 10655 Nyman Avenue

The recovery program offers training, testimonies and the support of others through small open-share groups. It is open to anyone and is confidential and anonymous.

For more information, contact the church office at (715) 634-4613.

