Sevenwinds Convention Center is now open as an emergency shelter.
Elders have been given priority for Lodge Rooms.
A lunch and dinner will be provided.
If this becomes an overnight situation, there are a limited number of air mattesses. If you have one, please bring one and all are encouraged to bring pillows and blankets.
The LCO Emergency Call Center number is the LCO Police Department number at (715) 634-8350.
Please check on your neighbors who may not have internet or phone access right now, and let them know the Convention Center is available for shelter.

