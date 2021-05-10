Caroline Melchert

June 30, 1933 — April 20, 2021
Caroline M. Melchert, 87, of Winter died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home.
Caroline Mae Skopec was born June 30, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Marsh) Rich. She graduated from the last class of Draper High School in 1951. Caroline was united in marriage to Otto Melchert Jr. on Oct. 23, 1954, in Winter. She was not one to shy away from the hard work of farming, and always found ways to have fun, too. Caroline’s biggest joy in life was her family, raising Karen and Katie, as well as helping many family members. Caroline worked for the Winter Co-op, where she was a familiar face for more than 25 years. When she “retired” from farming and the Co-op, Caroline went to work at the Winter BP until she finally retired at the age of 81. She continued staying active gardening, baking, enjoying her beloved pets and watching the birds in her flower garden. Caroline loved telling stories and would always make you laugh. Most importantly, she loved all the kids she raised, her family, friends and community. Caroline will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Keating; grandchildren, Carrie (Mansbridge) Diedrich, Amanda Fonk and Daniel Fonk; great-grandchildren, Nyah Fonk, Katrina Fonk, Michael Stempel and Evan Fonk; sister, Mae (Lee) Kinsley Udell; sister-in-law, Nancy Melchert; and many nephews and nieces.
Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Otto, of 54 years; parents, William and Dorothy; and daughter, Katie Fonk.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter. Father Sunail Kumar Thumma will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Winter. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, prior to Mass at the church.
Honorary bearers will be Gary Kinsley, Michael Kinsley, Raymond Kinsley, Jeff Melchert, Jamie Melchert, Rich Melchert and Robert Melchert.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
