Carole Ann Mullally, 82, of Hayward passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hayward Health Services.
She was born June 27, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Caroline (Laut) Lindh. She was united in marriage to Joseph William Mullally on Oct. 14, 1961, at St. Edwards Parish in Chicago.
Carole worked for many years as a secretary for New England Life Insurance Company in Chicago. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. These gatherings often led to playing dice and card games. She also enjoyed fishing, trips with her friends to Florida and visiting her daughter in Colorado. Carole was a wonderful mother, a proud grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph Mullally of Hayward; her daughters, Christa Bray of Hayward and Kelly (Timothy) Hebbard of Durango, Colorado; her grandchildren, Elias Bray and Justine (Todd) Hacke; and her great-grandson, Theodore Joseph Hacke.
In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Lindh; and her loyal dog, Shadow.
All services and interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
