Carol Beaudion

December 28, 1941 — December 6, 2020
Carol J. Beaudion, 78, Hayward, died Sunday, Dec.6, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Carol Jean Colton Beaudion was born Dec.28, 1941, in Hayward, the daughter of Leona Vivian Belille and Joseph Holbrook Colton. She attended school at Kinnamon. Carol lived in Hayward, Chicago and Round Lake, Illinois. She did factory work before being a full-time stay-at-home mom. Carol loved being a grandma, listening to her country music and watching old TV shows and movies.
She is survived by her sons, Howard Saltz Jr., Jeffrey Saltz, Kevin Saltz (Raeanna); daughter, Linda DeNasha; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Leona Belille and Joseph Colton; husbands, Howard Saltz Sr. and James Beaudion; son, Robert Saltz Sr.; brother, Lee Colton; sister, Florence Colton; and granddaughters, Violet Alwes and Miranda Barber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec.9, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopeful will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, prior to Mass at the church.
Honorary casket bearers will be Howard Saltz Jr., James Saltz, Jeffrey Saltz, Linda DeNasha, Michelle Saltz, Raeanna Saltz, Robert Saltz Jr. and Tawny Saltz.
Casket bearers will be Kevin Saltz, Kevin Saltz Jr., Jason Schlender, Mario Gasper, Nathan Miller and Travis Miller.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
