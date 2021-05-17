August 10, 1951 — May 15, 2021
Carol A. Stark passed peacefully at her home May 15, 2021.
Carol’s life was enjoyed with her family, lovingly with her granddaughters, as a talented artist, avid fisherman, prolific gardener and in traveling throughout the U.S. with her husband Dave, most often on a coastal shore taking in sights, sounds and smells of the ocean that she loved.
Carol (Pederson) Stark was born in Ashland Aug. 10, 1951, the daughter of Ferne and Melvin Pederson. She married David Stark Nov. 7, 1970, celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2020. Residing in Hayward, they raised their two sons, Gabriel Stark and Adam Stark. Gabe and Jess Stark live in Washington state, and Adam and Cassie Stark with their two daughters, Ellie and Kensi, live in Minnesota.
Carol joins her parents and sister, Kathy, as well as beloved aunts, uncles and cousins in spiritual eternity.
She is survived by her best friend, her husband, Dave Stark; two sons, Gabriel and Adam; granddaughters, Ellie and Kensi; sisters, Patty (Jerry) Palicki, Barb (Steve) Hand and brother Ken (Lori) Pederson; brother-in-law, Roy and Nancy Stark; many cherished nieces and nephews and cousins; and aunts Vivian Pederson and Helen Shirley.
Her love of nature, all creatures great and small will be forever missed.
The family request memorials be sent to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.
