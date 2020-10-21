The Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball team posted a big win over the Spooner Rails in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal in Spooner Tuesday night Oct. 20, sweeping the Rails in three straight sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-18.
It was also the first win of the season for the Canes.
“The girls played well and played as a team to get the job done,” said Coach Alicia Wiebe. “On to the next game on Thursday against Barron.”
The top server in Tuesday’s match was Ana Johnson, the top attacker was Camilla Bonicatto and the top setter was Avery Poppe.
The Hurricanes will play the Barron Golden Bears at 7 p.m. this Thursday in Barron. The winner of that match will advance to the regional championship on Saturday evening, Oct. 24, at a location to be determined.
Cross-country: The Hurricanes girls team placed second in the Division 2 subsectional race at Amery Tuesday, Oct. 20, and is advancing to the sectional Saturday, Oct. 24, at Barron.
Osceola was the top team in the subsectional with 35 points and Hayward was second with 62. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the 5K race winner in 19:19, followed by Barron’s Fran Peterson in in 19:20 and Hayward’s Eliana Malnourie in 19:33.
Also finishing for the Canes were Annaliese Bauer, seventh in 21:15; Maggie Martin, 12th in 22:24; Erin Ewert, 18th in 22:33; Gretta Kiss, 19th in 22:35; Hailey Gay, 24th in 23:19; and Ingrid Sokup, 27th in 23:23.
The Hurricane boys finished seventh at the subsectional with a team score of 157. Reese Harrison paced the Canes by finishing 25th in 20:20. Chase McCallum was 29th in 20:36, Seth Becker 34th in 21:56; Logan Poppe 37th in 22:30, Eli Geidel 40th in 22:51 and Gabriel Hanson 50th in 26:46.
Boys soccer: The Hurricane boys soccer team lost to Antigo 3-2 in the WIAA regional semifinal at Antigo Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Canes finish their season with a 2-8 record.
